cleanDocs has expanded its functionality to help users prevent accidental leaks of sensitive information via email.

DocsCorp today announced a major update to cleanDocs, its metadata cleaning tool. cleanDocs 2.0 is the next generation in data leak prevention software, combining metadata cleaning and email recipient checking in a single product. Users can now be confident that private information is going to the right person and that it contains no harmful metadata.

cleanDocs 2.0 for GDPR Compliance Strategies and ISO27001 Accredited Firms

Data from the ICO shows that 37% of all data breaches reported in 2017 were due to information being sent to the wrong recipient. Implementing systems to prevent data breaches resulting from human error must be a priority for all organisations. Under GDPR European and U.K. businesses need to report all data breach incidents to the relevant data protection authority. This also applies to firms with ISO27001 accreditation. cleanDocs 2.0 recipient checking and metadata cleaning functionalities are crucial for guarding against unintentional breaches and demonstrating Privacy by Design, which is a key theme of the GDPR.

Right Information, Right Person

cleanDocs 2.0 integrates with Microsoft Outlook to check emails before they are sent externally. In a single step, cleanDocs identifies potential issues within the list of recipients like public and generic domains and colour-codes them according to risk level. On a single screen with minimal clicks and interruptions, the sender confirms that each addressee is an intended recipient before the email is sent. From here the user can clean potentially harmful metadata from attachments, convert them to PDF and compress them to reduce file size. The ability to do all this in one application is unique to cleanDocs. Organisations have only one Outlook add-in to deploy, which is a boon for Systems Administrators.

cleanDocs 2.0 includes Configuration Manager a tool that allows Administrators to control all cleanDocs settings and policies. It also includes Zip on Send, so users can compress attachments into a single archive file in Outlook. To purchase or upgrade to cleanDocs 2.0 please contact sales@docscorp.com.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005341/en/

Contacts:

Media

DocsCorp

Melody Easton, +44 (0) 7979 795 296

Marketing Director (EMEA)

melody.easton@docscorp.com