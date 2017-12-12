DeloitteSmartReports.com Reports Working Capital Biggest Risk for Communication Professionals

UTRECHT, Netherlands, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to DeloitteSmartReports.com, almost 89% of professionals in the Information and Communication Industry have stated that working capital is their number one risk. In the Construction Industry, a staggering 90.4% of experts say that strategic assets are their most important strategy. This month, DeloitteSmartReports.com gives away free insights into these industries. Click here to get your risk report (Information & Communication Industry) or here to download your strategy report (Construction Industry).

Information & Communication Risks

According to the benchmarking report, the Information & Communication Industry has to deal with 34 risks. Working capital might be their main concern, but talent (82.8%), economic conditions (79.5%), pronouncement practices (73.5%), and internal control (73.2%) complete the top 5. Most risks can be found in Operations-Support (34%) while external factors is the category with the highest amount of risks.

Construction Strategies

While construction professionals state that strategic assets (90.4%) are their most important strategy, product and service innovation (86.5%), product development (84.2%), income tax management (83.9%), and governance (82.5%) are almost just as important. The highest amount of strategies can be found in the category Operating Margin (34.8%) while the least amount of attention is paid to Asset Efficiency (12.8%).

The benchmarking reports offer plenty more useful information:

A top 20 list of your most important risks or strategies

Trend line of your risk or strategic development

Executive summary of your most important factors

Clear overview of your most remarkable differences

DeloitteSmartReports.com

The benchmarking reports of DeloitteSmartReports.com consist of risk and strategy reports that are created with artificial intelligence. The technology behind these reports is created by data scientists from Deloitte Innovation Netherlands and unique in the world of today. You can also find out how secure your digital environment is with the Security Quickscan. This scan is developed by the world's best hackers and offers a good first impression of the security of your website.