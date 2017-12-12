First Bitcoin, and now Bitcoin Futures are dominating discussions on financial and social media. With no end to this trend in sight, word has come in from Joseph Borg, the president of the North American Securities Administrators Association, which is a voluntary organization devoted to investor protection. He is very concerned about the latest Bitcoin development.Borg is also the director of the Alabama Securities Commission, and in an interview with "Power Lunch" on CNBC, he spoke his mind on the frenzy surrounding Bitcoin. (Source:.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...