

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated in November, data from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



Inflation rose to 1.9 percent in November from a four-month low of 1.7 percent seen in October.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding period. This was the fastest increase in four months.



The rise in the CPI from October to November was mainly due to a price increase of vehicle fuels and lubricants, electricity and clothing.



Data showed that the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, climbed at a faster pace of 2 percent after rising 1.8 percent in October. Month-on-month, the CPIF edged up 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 1.9 percent in November from 1.7 percent in October. On month, the HICP gained 0.2 percent.



