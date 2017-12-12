Christoper Yu, Innovation chair



LONDON, Dec 12, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Effective Innovation jury will look for the smartest campaigns that have used innovative thinking to transform a business or disrupt category conventions to deliver tangible results. Included are notable industry leaders such as Bessie Lee of Withinlink, Melanie Batchelor of Campari America, Ramon Soto of Northwell Health and Kate Smither of Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, whose LandCruiser emergency network for Toyota won the 2017 Grand Prix.Commenting on the jury line-up, chair Christopher Yu, U.S. Bank's Vice President of Integrated Marketing Strategy, Innovation and Technology, said: "This year's WARC Innovation Awards jury represents an exciting cross-section of today's best and brightest innovators. The group's diversity of experiences, talents, and accomplishments sets the stage for a vital and inspiring competition."The WARC Awards 2018 - Effective Innovation jury is:- Christopher Yu, Vice President, Integrated Marketing Strategy, Innovation, and Technology, U.S. Bank - Jury Chair- Melanie Batchelor, Vice-President of Marketing, Campari America- Leila Fataar, Founder, Platform 13- Jim Kite, Global Head of Partnerships, Business Transformation, Publicis Media- Bessie Lee, Founder and CEO, Withinlink- Fern Miller, Chief Strategy Officer, International, DigitasLBi- Hugo Pinto, Managing Director UKI, Accenture- Kate Smither, Chief Strategic Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia- Howard Pull, Strategic Development Director, MullenLowe Mediahub UK- Joseph Smeaton, Planning Director, DDB Sydney- Ramon Soto, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Northwell HealthThe WARC Awards are free to enter and are open to submissions from any country and communications discipline. As well as the Effective Innovation category, campaigns can be entered into Effective Use of Brand Purpose, Effective Social Strategy and Effective Content Strategy. Each category has its own high calibre judging panel and set of Special Awards. There is a $40,000 prize fund for the winning papers.The winners will also be featured in the WARC Awards Strategy Reports, a compilation of trends analysis and some of the world's most original marketing thinking.The 2017 Innovation winners are showcased at www.warc.com/Topics/InnovationCasebook.topic. Included is Grand Prix winner Toyota's LandCruiser Emergency Network, which saw the brand transform its LandCruiser vehicles into roaming communication hotspots by installing signal-providing devices in them in order to bring emergency communications to Australia's 5.3 million square km of no-signal areas. Themes highlighted this year were innovation facilitating brand purpose, innovation for health and wellbeing, category and channel innovation, and re-engineering retail.For more information on the jury, or how to enter the WARC Awards, visit www.warc.com/warcawards.prize. Entry deadline for the WARC Awards 2018 is 12 February.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.