

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were subdued on Tuesday as a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve gets underway later today, with investors expecting the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points and maintain expectations of three hikes in 2018.



Other major central banks, including the European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank will announce their policy decisions on Thursday.



The benchmark DAX was down 23 points or 0.18 percent at 13,100 in late opening deals after declining about 0.2 percent the previous day.



Fraport shares rose about 1 percent. The transport company which operates Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt said it had served more than five million passengers in November, up 21.1 percent year-on-year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX