Online casino fans at 18bet are celebrating the recent partnership with GameArt. As one of the premier online casino games developers, GameArt offers interactive slots games with 3D animation and stylish audio-visuals. Players at 18bet will be able to enjoy a wide range of popular games from this established provider. Management at 18bet has been eyeing GameArt's portfolio for quite some time, and this new partnership deal will prove beneficial to both companies and 18bet's casino players.

Software giant GameArt is a global leader in digital gaming solutions. The company offers top-tier HTML5, Flash and mobile slot machine games with superior graphics and gameplay. Multilanguage support and multicurrency options are standard with GameArt's portfolio of attractions. Top slots include El Toreo, African Sunset, Money Farm 2, Dragon King, and Tiger Heart. With 47+ games in their portfolio, players at 18bet will have access to many more exciting games.

GameArt CEO, Maja Lozej, said '18bet is a rapidly growing iGaming website that has and continues to deliver genuinely exciting content within the industry. We are happy to have launched and deployed our games with 18bet, expecting an extremely fruitful collaboration in the future'

18bet's management believes the current partnership agreement is great news for players, 'There's no doubt that our players will benefit from these exciting new online slots games. GameArt is an industry leading provider and we couldn't be happier with brokering this deal. Now our players will have greater variety with this enhanced selection of slots games

18bet offers newbies and experienced players a wealth of bonuses and promotional offers. These include personal casino bonuses, monthly casino reload bonuses, and exclusive triple bonus offers.

For more information on the partnership deal between GameArt and 18bet, kindly contact the media spokesman at the following email address support@18bet.com

About 18bet.com

18bet is a fully licensed and regulated online gambling operator, offering sports betting and online casino games. With some of the best odds in the industry and a next-gen live betting platform, 18bet is also renowned for its secure environment, impeccable customer service, multitude of available payment options, and a variety of promotions for both new and existing players.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005589/en/

Contacts:

18bet

Peter Smith

support@18bet.com