Contrast Media Injectors Market Size to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcontrast media injectors market is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor expected to boost the market during the forecast period. These devices assist surgeons in accurate insertion of contrast agents with reduced human errors, thus increasing the accuracy and efficiency of surgical procedures. They play a crucial role in Intraoperative Computed Tomography (iCT), Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imaging (iMRI), and interventional cardiology. Availability of advanced injector systems for diagnosis and intraoperative imaging has boosted adoption of these systems. For instance, Medrad Stellant CT injection system integrated with Certegra Workstation provides high efficiency and accuracy in CT imaging.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Technological advancements, such as automated contrast media injectors and double-head injectors, are also among major factors supporting the growth of the market. Automated contrast media injectors provide improved patient safety, accuracy, and enhance image quality. Also, double-head injectors allow a large and rapid initial bolus of contrast, which is required in several imaging procedures. For instance, in cardiac CT, a fast injection is required for imaging of both sides of the ventricular septum to identify septal thickness, shunts, and enlarged ventricles. Delivery of contrast media is more efficient and controlled with a dual-head injector.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Contrast Media Injectors Market By Product (Injector Systems, Consumables), By Type (Single Head, Dual-Head, Syringeless Injectors), By Application, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contrast-media-injectors

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

CT injector systems segment was the largest revenue-generating segment of the market in 2016 owing to availability of technologically advanced products and their widespread application for disease diagnosis and image-guided surgeries

The single head injectors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period

In the application segment, interventional cardiology is projected grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral vascular disease

In 2016, hospitals dominated the contrast media injectors market in terms of revenue because of an increase in the number of hospital admissions of patients suffering from cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular diseases

The North America contrast media injectors market held the largest revenue share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure

contrast media injectors market held the largest revenue share in 2016 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure Some of the major players are Bayer HealthCare LLC; Guerbet Group; Bracco Group; Medtron AG; GE Healthcare; Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd.; Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG; VIVID IMAGING; Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.; and APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epinephrine-auto-injectors-market



Diaphragm Pump Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/diaphragm-pump-market



Hospital Supplies Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hospital-supplies-market



Surface Analysis Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/surface-analysis-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global contrast media injectors market on the basis of product, type, application, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Injector Systems CT injector systems MRI injector systems Cardiovascular/angiography injector systems Consumables Tubing Syringe Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Single Head Injectors Dual-Head Injectors Syringeless Injectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Radiology Interventional Cardiology Interventional Radiology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Diagnostics Centers Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: www.grandviewresearch.com

