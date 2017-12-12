Overall, Brazil's total distributed renewable energy generation has topped 200 MW.

All solar power generators installed under Brazil's net metering scheme have reached a combined capacity of around 150 MW to date, according to provisional statistics released by the Brazilian solar association, ABSOLAR.

In mid-July, the same association reported that distributed solar generation in Brazil totaled around 140 MW. This means that over the past five months, around 10 MW of new PV systems installed under net metering were connected to the grid in the country.

Overall, ABSOLAR reports, the total renewable energy power generation capacity under net metering has reached around 200 ...

