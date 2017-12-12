GAC Motor Delivers 380 Vehicles as Official Service Car Provider for Fortune Global Forum 2017

- GAC Motor's Vehicles Showcase China's Achievementsin Innovative Auto-making at Gathering of World's Leaders in Business and Finance

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, China's fast-growing automaker, has been named the official service car provider for the Fortune Global Forum 2017 ("The Forum") being held in Guangzhou, China, and is providing 380 cars including its GA8 sedan, GS8 SUV and GM8 MPV for the event, demonstrating the innovative achievements of Chinese manufacturing industries on a global stage.

Themed "Openness & Innovation: Shaping the Global Economy," The Forum attracts world leaders, multinational CEOs and heads of China's most important companies, who gather to discuss the problems and future of the world economy.

Guangzhou is home to offices of 288 of the Fortune 500 companies, 120 of which have their global or Chinese headquarters in the southern city. The Forum is not only a platform for Guangzhou to demonstrate its latest achievements, but it also serves as a window for the world to look into the huge business opportunities and potential it possesses.

During the three-day event, guests of The Forum have been impressed by the original design, top quality, five-star safety level and excellent travel experience provided by GAC Motor's elite sedans, SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles. Guests noted the GAC Motor's vehicles have a very strong design and gorgeous lines on the exterior as well as exquisite workmanship in the interior. Multinational CEOs also visited GAC Motor's headquarters to see the car manufacturing process and praised GAC Motor's innovative spirit and the leading confidence in intelligent manufacturing in China.

"We are honored to be named the official service car provider at the Fortune Global Forum 2017. GAC Motor aims to redefine the high-end standards of the Chinese auto market. Our vehicles show the strength and advanced production capabilities of Chinese automobile manufacturing, as well as an open-minded and innovative approach to industrial restructuring and upgrading." said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "GAC Motor has completed a high-end product lineup with revolutionary designs that will help create a green, low-carbon driving experience."

GAC Motor's elite GA8 sedan, luxury GS8 SUV and first-ever MPV GM8 which were serviced at The Forum have composed GAC Motor's high-end lineup. The company is now the first automaker to cover the mid- to high-end sedan, SUV and MPV market with a complete layout of luxury Class C vehicles.

As a leader of the Chinese automobile industry and a frontrunner of the Guangzhou Internet Architecture Board's (IAB) development strategy, GAC Motor has placed a keen focus on intelligent, internationalized and digitalized development. The company has achieved an 85 percent compound growth rate for six consecutive years, paving out an innovation-driven development path that targets high-end markets and puts quality first.

GAC Motor's strategic goal is to create a world-class Chinese brand that reaches the global market. As of 2017, GAC Motor has established a global sales and service network in 14 countries covering the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, Africa and North America; it has also built its first North America R&D Center in Silicon Valley and plans to enter the North American market by 2019.

"GAC Motor is celebrated as the 'Best Chinese Car Brand' in international markets, so it's imperative for us to further advance our global strategic roll-out, which will help the Chinese auto industry continue its transformation from the product manufacturer to one that produces reputable brands that will tell the stories of China." said Yu Jun.

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group that develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories, achieving a year-to-year growth rate of 96 percent in 2016, the highest among all Chinese brands in the corresponding period. GAC Motor now ranks the highest among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's 2017 China Initial Quality StudySM(IQS). The company aims to form a production capacity of 500,000 vehicles by 2017 and of 1,000,000 vehicles by 2020.

