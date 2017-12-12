IIA Announces Early Speaker Lineup For 2018 International Conference in Dubai

Event to feature leading-edge developer, teenage software phenom

LAKE MARY, Florida, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is pleased to announce the initial lineup of world-class speakers for its 2018 International Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With the theme "Connecting the World Through Innovation," the event will emphasize innovation and tackle emerging technology issues and other relevant topics facing organizations and the internal audit profession worldwide.

The annual conference is considered the largest gathering of internal auditors in the world. It will take place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, part of the Dubai World Trade Centre complex, May 6-9, 2018, and feature more than 100 world-renowned speakers, over 70 sessions, and thousands of professionals from around the globe.

Attendees will have access to a number of educational sessions on current and emerging issues and trends, ranging from business sustainability, information security, and governance to risk, fraud, and corruption. It will also present industry best practices in addressing common challenges, as well as knowledge-sharing opportunities.

"The IIA is excited to partner with IIA-United Arab Emirates, one of our most innovative institutes in one of the world's fastest-growing markets for internal audit and governance, risk and control professionals," said IIA President and CEO Richard Chambers, CIA, QIAL, CGAP, CCSA, CRMA. "The IIA's International Conference showcases the best and brightest in the profession and provides participants with insights, tips, and guidance from an array of thought leaders and industry experts from leading corporations, organizations, and government institutions."

The event will feature internationally known trailblazers, such as:

H.E. Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar, founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate development companies in the world, and a pioneer in positioning Dubai as a world-class city. He will speak on reaching new heights through innovation.

Tanmay Bakshi, a 14-year-old software-development phenom from Canada who has been programming since the age of 5. Tanmay, a neural network architect and honorary IBM cloud advisor, will discuss open-source development related to information security and technology auditing.

H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the UAE's Minister of Economy, who will examine global issues impacting business.

, the UAE's Minister of Economy, who will examine global issues impacting business. Abdullah Al-Rowais , Chief Audit Executive of Etihad Etisalat Co. (Mobily), who will speak on internal audit in action.

Additional speakers and session details will be announced over the next several weeks.

"We are honored to host such a prestigious and anticipated event," said IIA-UAE CEO Abdulqader Obaid Ali. "It will surely be a program that delves into timely issues impacting the profession, rich with insights for internal auditors at every level."

IIA Global Chairman J. Michael Peppers, CIA, QIAL, CRMA, calls International Conference "a unique platform for internal audit practitioners and leaders to connect, exchange and learn new ideas, and to address key issues on the minds of CEOs and corporate boards worldwide."

For more information about the IIA's 2018 International Conference, please visit https://ic.globaliia.org/program



To register for the event, go to https://ic.globaliia.org/Pages/register.aspx

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession's most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today serves more than 190,000 members from more than 170 countries and territories. The IIA's global headquarters are in Lake Mary, Fla. For more information, visit www.theiia.org.