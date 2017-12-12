EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 12, 2017 SHARES



KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 4 560 K -shares converted into A-shares will be traded together with the old A-shares of Keskisuomalainen Oyj as of December 12, 2017.



Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's share:



Trading code: KSLAV ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 5 698 958



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



**************************************************************************



TIEDOTE, 12. JOULUKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n K -osakkeista A-osakkeiksi muunnetut 4.560 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Keskisuomalainen Oyj:n A-osakkeiden kanssa 12. joulukuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: KSLAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009007546 id: 24294 Osakemäärä: 5.698.958



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260