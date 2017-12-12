

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation eased for the second straight month in October, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The house price index climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 4.8 percent rise in September, which was revised down from a 5.4 percent increase reported earlier.



The average UK house price was GBP 224,000 in October, which was GBP 10,000 higher than in the same month of the prior year, while GBP 1,000 lower than a month ago.



House price inflation in England alone was 4.7 percent in October. House prices grew 4.5 percent in Wales and a 2.8 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 481,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices decreased 0.5 percent at the start of the fourth quarter.



