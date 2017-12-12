Naspers Limited (JSE: NPN; LSE: NPSN) today announced it will be hosting an Investor Day in New York today beginning at 16:30 SA time/ 09:30 EST. Presentations will be made by executives of the underlying business segments to investors and other market participants in attendance. The proceedings will be accessible via live webcast on http://www.naspers.com/investors/investor-day (the Investor Day page).

The agenda for the day (all times EST) is:

09:30 09:45: Welcome (Bob van Dijk)

09:45 10:30: Naspers strategy (Bob van Dijk)

10:30 11:15: Classifieds: (Martin Scheepbouwer)

11:15 11:45: B2C ecommerce: (Cristina Berta Jones)

11:45 12:15: PayU (Laurent Le Moal)

Lunch break

13:15 13:45: Online food delivery Naspers Ventures (Larry Illg)

13:45 14:30: Video entertainment (Uvashni Raman)

14:30 15:00: Financials (Basil Sgourdos)

15:00 15:15: Closing remarks (Bob van Dijk)

On 13 December, a full play-back of the presentations, as well as pdfs of the PowerPoint files, will be available on Naspers's website on the Investor Day page.

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

About Naspers

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a global internet and entertainment group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating in more than 120 countries and markets with long-term growth potential, Naspers builds leading companies that empower people and enrich communities. It runs some of the world's leading platforms in internet, video entertainment, and media.

Naspers companies connect people to each other and the wider world, help people improve their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the best of local and global content. Every day, millions of people use the products and services of companies that Naspers has invested in, acquired or built, including Avito, Brainly, Codecademy, Delivery Hero, eMAG, Flipkart, ibibo, iFood, letgo, Media24, Movile, MultiChoice, OLX, PayU, Showmax, SimilarWeb, SinDelantal, Swiggy, Twiggle, and Udemy. Similarly, hundreds of millions of people have made the platforms of its associates Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK 00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE: MAIL), and MakeMyTrip Limited (www.makemytrip.com; NASDAQ: MMYT) a part of their daily lives.

Naspers is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (NPN.SJ) and has an ADR listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: NPSN).

For more information, please visit www.naspers.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005607/en/

Contacts:

Naspers Limited

Meloy Horn, +27827727123

meloy.horn@naspers.com