SupplyOn AG: ZF Teams With SupplyOn To Realize End-To-End Digitilization Of Supply-Chain Processes Beyond Company Boundaries

HALLBERGMOOS, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG is aiming for an end-to-end digitalization of both internal and external business processes and harmonizing these worldwide in order to harness far-reaching synergy effects. ZF has chosen SAP software solutions to implement its internal processes. ZF will thereby rely on SupplyOn to an even greater extent when integrating suppliers and service providers into digital process execution.

For 15 years now, ZF has been using the industry standard SupplyOn for procurement of production material. With the current digitalization strategy, ZF will expand its use of SupplyOn to include the procurement of indirect material. This has been made possible by a recent and major expansion of SupplyOn's portfolio with solutions featuring, for example, a new catalog-management solution and a completely incorporated purchase-to-pay process.

"It doesn't matter which system a customer uses to execute its internal processes - whether it's SAP S/4 HANA or any other system. SupplyOn can be docked to any system and establishes access to our constantly growing and global business network, which currently encompasses over 60,000 companies, with just a single connection", underscores Dr. Stefan Brandner, Member of the Board of SupplyOn AG. "We are thrilled that one of our biggest clients can now leverage this benefit throughout the entire corporate group procurement."

"The SupplyOn solution allows manageable integration of thousands of suppliers and service providers into our digital world", according to Jürgen Sturm, CIO of ZF Friedrichshafen AG. John Sobeck, Vice President Materials Management Services continues: "The potential of digitalization can be fully realized only when it doesn't stop at our company boundaries and fully integrates all of our business partners as well. Together, we are creating the framework for new, innovative business models which allow us to successfully execute our ambitious growth strategy."

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn is the supply chain collaboration platform for the manufacturing industry used to manage business processes with suppliers and service providers across continents in a structured, transparent and secure manner. SupplyOn begins where ERP systems leave off and extends internal business processes seamlessly beyond company borders. The solutions are provided as software as a service and aligned to the process requirements of the manufacturing industry; the solutions encompass cross-company processes in supply chain management, supplier risk and performance management, strategic and operational procurement and in quality and transport management.

SupplyOn has established a network of companies in the manufacturing industry - with a focus on the automotive, aerospace, railway and engineering industries - that connects some 60,000 businesses in 70 countries. Its customers include well-known industrial companies such as Airbus, BMW Group, BorgWarner, Bosch, Continental, DEUTZ, Kautex Textron, Liebherr, Safran, Schaeffler, Schindler, Siemens, Thales, and ZF.

Contact:

SupplyOn AG

Cornelia Staib

Manager Marketing

Ludwigstraße 49

D-85399 Hallbergmoos

Phone: +49.811.99997-290

Cornelia.Staib@SupplyOn.com

www.SupplyOn.com

SOURCE: SupplyOn