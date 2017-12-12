

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed with a positive bias on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose an annual 3.1 percent in November, the highest rate in more than 5 1/2 years and up from 3 percent in October, forcing Bank of England governor Mark Carney to explain why inflation is so far above target.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points or 0.12 percent at 7,462 in late opening deals after rising as much as 0.8 percent the previous day, buoyed by a weaker pound.



Balfour Beatty advanced 1 percent. The infrastructure group said its performance in 2017 remains in line with board expectations.



Consumer credit reporting agency Experian rallied 2.2 percent. The company said it would acquire a minority stake in mortgage brokerage London & Country Mortgages Limited.



Tullow Oil climbed 2 percent as Brent crude hit a more than two-year high after the closure of a major North Sea pipeline for repair.



Industrial equipment hire company Ashtead jumped 4 percent after lifting its full-year guidance and launching a £1bn share buyback program.



Mining giant Glencore lost over 1 percent ahead of an investor briefing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX