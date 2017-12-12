

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK inflation accelerated to a more than five year high in November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



Inflation rose unexpectedly to 3.1 percent in November from 3 percent in October. Inflation was last higher in March 2012. The rate was expected to remain at 3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent, slightly faster than the expected 0.2 percent increase.



Inflation, based on the consumer prices index including owner occupiers' housing costs, held steady at 2.8 percent in November.



Likewise, core inflation that excludes volatile energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, remained unchanged at 2.7 percent.



Another report from ONS showed that output price inflation climbed to 3 percent in November from 2.8 percent in October. Similarly, monthly increase moved up to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent.



At the same time, input price inflation surged to 7.3 percent on a yearly basis from 4.8 percent a month ago. Month-on-month, input prices gained 1.8 percent following October's 1 percent rise.



