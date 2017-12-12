

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The indicator is forecast to fall to 17.6 in December from 18.7 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback and the yen, it declined against the franc and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1784 against the greenback, 1.1659 against the franc, 133.68 against the yen and 0.8826 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



