Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic- and Baltic Markets



Products Impacted: Nordic Equity, Nordic Derivatives, Nordic Fixed Income, Nasdaq Commodities and Baltic Equity & Fixed Income



What you need to know:



The next GCF/TIP release 3.6 will be implemented in GCF production environment on Monday, February 26, 2018. The first draft TIP specification will be published by Monday December 18, 2017.



Changes äre mainly be related to:



-- New types of messages created for Environmental, social and governance (ESG) information -- The InstrumentStatisticsExtended message for Danish bond markets will be updated to calculate the reference price in real time. -- A new TIP message created for Danish bond markets to disseminate reported Loan Payments data, Primary Transactions and duplicate reported trades -- Reference data enhancements for Danish bonds -- Enhancements in publication of calculated values of a basket containing the two company shares in corporate action situations



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com