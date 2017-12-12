Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sentiment analysis study on the IT services industry. Our client, a renowned IT services provider, wanted to discover new insights to understand their target audience better. The client wanted to actively listen to their customers and identify the initiatives which would deliver the desired outcomes.

According to the sentiment analysis experts at Quantzig, "Sentiment analysis in the IT services space helps businesses analyze customers' attitudes, feelings, and opinions and how people are responding to these services."

In the today's scenario, technology plays a vital role in the growth of any business organization, and for this reason, organizations are implementing IT services across their platforms. Major organizations in the IT service industry are relying on sentiment analysis to understand the effect of their marketing campaigns by tracking customers' opinions regarding comments, shares, likes, and re-tweets.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to better comprehend the brand's perception and analyze quality metrics. The client was able to track their performance at each stage. Also, the client was able to analyze how the content is shared across different platforms.

This sentiment analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Manage and measure the social networks

Gain valuable insights into the online channels

This sentiment analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining an overview of the wider public opinion and making agile and informed decisions

Understanding customer attitudes and measuring the brand's reputation

