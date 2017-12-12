Med hänvisning till pressmeddelandet som Viking Supply Ships AB publicerade i dag klockan 11:10 har Nasdaq Stockholm AB i samråd med Finansinspektionen beslutat att handeln i aktierna i Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN-kod SE0000143521 orderbok-ID 00964), samt bolagets teckningsrätter (VSSAB TR B, ISIN-kod SE0010546390 orderbok-ID 145949) och betalda tecknade aktier (VSSAB BTA B, ISIN-kod SE0010546408 orderbok-ID 145950) ska återupptas. Sedvanligt auktionsförfarande inleds klockan 11:50 och handeln återupptas klockan 12:00.



With reference to the press release published by Viking Supply Ships AB at 11:10 CET today, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has, in consultation with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, decided that the trading in the shares of Viking Supply Ships AB (VSSAB B, ISIN code SE0000143521, order book ID 00964), and the company's subscription rights (VSSAB TR B, ISIN-code SE0010546390 order book-ID 145949) paid subscription shares (VSSAB BTA B, ISIN-code SE0010546408 order book-ID 145950) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 11:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 12:00 CET.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Carl Barbäck på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Carl Barbäck, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com