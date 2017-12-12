Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier Wins Rolling Stock and Maintenance Contracts for West Midlands Trains Franchise in the UK

- Fleet of 333 AVENTRA vehicles to increase frequency and reduce journey times in England's second most populated metropolitan area

- Additional contract will see Bombardier maintenance service teams ensure more reliable service

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has signed a contract with Corelink Rail Infrastructure and West Midlands Trains, to supply 333 new BOMBARDIER AVENTRA vehicles for use on the United Kingdom's West Midlands Trains franchise, together with a maintenance and support services contract. Corelink Rail Infrastructure is a joint venture between Deutsche Asset Management and Infracapital, and West Midlands Trains is a joint venture consisting of Abellio UK, East Japan Railway Company (JR East) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui).

The overall value of the rolling stock and maintenance contracts are valued at approximately GBP 542 million GBP ($724million US, 614 million euro). The maintenance contract will run for the duration of the franchise with an option to extend in line with any franchise extensions. Both contract signatures follow the previous customer announcement made October 17, 2017 naming Bombardier Transportation as the preferred bidder.

Chris Grayling, Secretary of State for Transport said, "We are delivering the biggest rail modernisation programme for over a century. West Midlands passengers will see longer, more frequent trains, faster journeys and a more reliable service for passengers. This is part of a huge investment happening up and down the country and will make a real difference to passengers. This investment reflects our commitment, and that of train operators, to put passengers at the heart of everything we do."

Dominic Booth, MD of Abellio UK, said, "This is all part of the GBP 1 billion investment we're bringing to the West Midlands franchise. Customers will enjoy new trains and upgraded stations, along with a whole host of other benefits. At Abellio we're committed to supporting the communities in which we operate as much as possible and getting these trains produced in the Midlands is a key part of this."

Richard Hunter, UK Managing Director, Bombardier Transportation, said, "Our modern AVENTRA trains will be built in the Midlands for the Midlands, and will transform the travel experience for passengers on the new West Midlands Trains franchise by delivering more reliability, shorter journey times, and an exceptional travel experience through enhanced interior design. This important contract win again demonstrates Bombardier is the first choice when it comes to delivering high quality, integrated transportation products and services, and value-adding long-term solutions for our customers. It's another huge endorsement of our workforce and the quality of the products we design, engineer and manufacture in the UK."

Bombardier will produce and maintain 333 electric carriages made up of 36 90mph three- car trains for metro services and 45 110mph five-car trains for outer suburban and long distance configurations. Built at Bombardier's facility in Derby, the AVENTRA product family platform has the flexibility to meet several market segment needs and complements the fleets that have already been ordered for Transport for London's Elizabeth line (Crossrail), London Overground's LOTrain, and the South Western Railway and Greater Anglia franchises.

Abellio, JR East and Mitsui were announced as the winners of the West Midlands franchise by the Department for Transport on August 10, 2017 and will operate the franchise from 10 December . The new trains are expected to be delivered between 2020 and 2022.

