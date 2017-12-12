Global Big Data Security Market - Expected to Reach USD 26.8 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Big Data Security Market by Software (Encryption, Data Masking, Access Control, Security Intelligence, Data Governance), Technology (IAM, SIEM, UTM, IDS/IPS), Service, Deployment, Organization Size, and Industry Vertical -Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The big data security market is projected to grow from USD 12.22 Billion in 2017 to USD 26.85 Billion by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period. Rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, increasing variety and volume of business data generated from multiple sources, and rising cyber-attacks demanding highly scalable security solutions are propelling the growth of the big data security market.

The big data security report provides detailed insights into the global market, which is segmented on basis of components, technologies, deployment models, organization sizes, industry verticals, and regions. Each of these markets are further subsegmented and analyzed based on current adoption trends and future market scenario. In the market by component, the software segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period, as a variety of software solutions form a strong line of defense to challenge different data threats that are directed toward the digital assets of any organization. Security intelligence software solution is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, as the solution quickly assesses and prioritizes the vulnerabilities and eliminates the weaknesses of the network security.

The cloud deployment model has higher adoption rate than the on-premises deployment model and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Cloud based solutions are majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors, including reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability. Cloud based big data security solutions are expected to grow with at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among organization sizes, increasing adoption can be observed among large enterprises and the segment is expected to continue its dominating market position during the forecast period. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), with increasing focus on the improvement of customer experience, are likely to have the highest growth rate during the said period.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to have the dominant market share throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing corporate data and customer critical information in this sector. In addition, the increasing customer transactions outside the branch through multiple channels such as web, chat, mobile, and social media, lead to higher adoption of big data security solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Big Data Security Market Analysis, By Component



7 Big Data Security Market Analysis, By Technology



8 Big Data Security Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



9 Big Data Security Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Big Data Security Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Company Profiles



Amazon Web Services

Centrify Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cloudera, Inc.

Gemalto Nv

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hortonworks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Imperva, Inc.

Mcafee, Llc

Microsoft Corporation

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Thales E-Security

Zettaset, Inc.

