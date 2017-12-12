Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market to Exceed $250 Million by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The research report "Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market By Product (Bentonite, HSCAS, Zeolites, Polysaccharides), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminant, Aquaculture, Equine), Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, South Africa), Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market is projected to cross USD 250 million by 2024.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )

Increasing consumption of meat products along with consumer inclination towards healthy & safe food should propel feed mycotoxin binders demand. Growing incidences of livestock based disease which include swine and bird flu caused by contaminated ingredients and adverse living environment should drive product demand.

Zeolite mycotoxin binders demand is anticipated to steadily grow and surpass USD 15 million during forecast period due to its natural occurrence, non-toxicity and organic characteristics along with offering ability to reduce odors from spoiled grains in enclosed animal facilities. They also reduce chances of livestock suffering from scours, acidosis, diarrhea and enteritis thus driving product demand.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2251

U.S. feed mycotoxin demand is likely to grow significantly during forecast timeframe and surpass USD 40 million at end of 2024. Stringent norms & policies by safety and health agencies which include FDA, FSA and NSF towards standardizing swine, ruminant, and poultry meat products should drive regional demand. Growing consumer awareness for diseases which include swine and bird flu, diarrhea and intestinal health should further boost regional industry size.

Feed mycotoxin binders add nutrition content for better digestion along with promoting animal to grow faster, healthier and stronger. They protect livestock enterprises from loss caused by feed wastage making it palatable and helping gain immunity from infectious disease & viruses. Natural toxin binders reduce bioavailability of secondary metabolites by introducing adsorbent agents reducing probability of disease.

Strict regulatory regimes in Europe and U.S. by FDA, FSA, European Medicines Association and FVE towards standardizing meat and poultry products through mandating use of toxin binders and other feed additives should propel industry growth. Restricted use of antibacterial growth promoters (AGPs) due to resistance development in zoonotic pathogens should have favorable product demand outlook.

Key raw materials required for commercial production of mycotoxin binders are activated charcoal, organic acids, bentonite, yeast cells and HSCAS. Volatile raw material market price due to application in numerous industries along with high procurement risk might hinder industry growth. High inclusion cost for these products by livestock farmers also might impede product demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 185 pages with 179 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from this 2017 report Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/feed-mycotoxin-binders-market

Natural organic binders provide an effective way of detoxifying mycotoxins in livestock feed. These microorganisms control secondary metabolites formation by bio-transforming into lowered toxic metabolites. They act in intestinal tract of animals prior to absorption of secondary metabolites.

Bentonite mycotoxin binders industry size will witness strong gains surpassing USD 125 million at the end of 2024 due to its inherent attributes for high feed efficiency, adsorption capacity and productivity. They reduce secondary metabolites bioavailability along with ability to prevent harmful impacts on intestinal tract.

Germany feed mycotoxin binders market size from ruminant applications should generate revenues surpassing USD 2 million by end of 2024. Prevalent government initiatives towards animal welfare coupled with increasing livestock population should propagate product demand. Growing demand for red meat in Europe should strengthen product demand.

Feed mycotoxin binders market size from swine consumption should emit significant growth rates during projected timeframe. This growth can be attributed to increase in meat consumption rates due to protein intake. Swine are prone to pathogenic attacks which can be reduced by offering high quality & safe feeds thus complimenting product demand.

Global feed mycotoxin binders industry share is competitive & moderately fragmented and some of the market players include Alltech, Biomin, Bentoli and Kemin. These industry participants focus on reinforcing their regional presence expanding their manufacturing capacity. They adopt strategies like acquisition, mergers and partnerships to expand their product & technology portfolio.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2251

Browse Related Reports:

Feed Micronutrients Market Size 201 7 - 202 4

Feed Micronutrients Market share was USD 1.2 billion in 2016 and is poised to cross 2 billion tons by 2024. Meat & dairy industry expansion owing to its increased consumption will enhance feed micronutrients market size. According to WHO, the global meat consumption will reach 45.3 kg per capita annually by 2030.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/feed-micronutrients-market

Feed Micronutrients Market share was in 2016 and is poised to cross 2 billion tons by 2024. Meat & dairy industry expansion owing to its increased consumption will enhance feed micronutrients market size. According to WHO, the global meat consumption will reach 45.3 kg per capita annually by 2030. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/feed-micronutrients-market Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market Size 2017 - 2024

Global Non-Protein Nitrogen in Feed Market share was worth over USD 750 million in 2016 and will surpass 3 million tons by 2024. Strong application scope in animal fodder industry is anticipated to drive non-protein nitrogen in feed market.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/non-protein-nitrogen-in-feed-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:+1-302-846-7766

Toll Free:1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com



Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter