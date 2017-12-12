Europe's Best Businesses Published in First Ever 'Ones To Watch' List

LONDON, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Talent and success revealed by European Business Awards sponsored by RSM

THE best businesses in 34 European countries have been named today as 'Ones to Watch' by the European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.

The 'Ones to Watch' for each country can be found at http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

To make it on to the 'Ones to Watch' list companies will have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one of the 12 European Business Awards' categories and reflect the programme's core values of innovation, success and ethics.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards, Europe's largest business competition now in its 11th year, said: "We wanted to expand on what we have done in the past and recognise more widely the many incredible business success stories from across Europe."

He continued: "The talent, dedication and innovation at the heart of these companies creates jobs and opportunity, and their success drives their country's prosperity. The 'Ones to Watch' lists will set a benchmark of success for the European business community."

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM, the sixth largest global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, and long-term sponsors of the Awards, said: "To be listed as a 'Ones to Watch' is a real accolade. At RSM we work with companies across Europe and beyond, advising them on all areas of their business and we are passionate about encouraging success and prosperity. We wish these dynamic companies every success in the future."

Companies on the 'Ones to Watch' list come from all sectors; from manufacturing to retail, agriculture to technology, and all sizes; from start-ups to billion euro businesses.

Each company on the list will have the opportunity to compete in one of the 12 categories of the European Business Awards to become a National Winner in their country. If successful, they will then take part in the grand final in May 2018, where the final 12 European winners will be announced. They will also have the chance to enter a public vote, which engages with people from across the globe, promoting their business to new markets and potential customers.

The Awards Categories for 2017-2018:

The RSM Entrepreneur of the Year Award The ELITE Award for Growth Strategy of the Year The Award for Innovation The Award for International Expansion The Social Responsibility and Environmental Awareness Award The New Business of The Year Award The Workplace and People Development Award The Customer and Market Engagement Award The Digital Technology Award The Business of the Year Award with Turnover € 0 - 25M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €26M - 150M The Business of the Year Award with Turnover €150M +

The European Business Awards is now in its 11th year. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE, PR Newswire, SDL Managed Translation and Sysdoc. http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

For more information about the competition please go to http://www.businessawardseurope.com or call (+44) (0) 207 234 3535.

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

• It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

• It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

• It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

About RSM:

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 800 offices and more than 41,400 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$4.9 billion.

As an integrated team, we share skills, insight and resources, as well as a client-centric approach that's based on a deep understanding of our clients' businesses. This is how we empower them to move forward with confidence and realise their full potential.

RSM is the lead sponsor and corporate champion of the European Business Awards promoting commercial excellence and recognition of entrepreneurial brilliance.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global

About ELITE:

ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.

Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

SDL Managed Translation:

SDL is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For the past 25 years, SDL has created transformative business results through nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. For more information about language services and technology, or with help going global quickly and efficiently, please email mantra@sdl.com or visit http://www.sdl.com/managed-translation

Sysdoc:

Sysdoc is a global organisation delivering business improvement solutions to clients that can be characterised by integrity, commitment and simplicity. Its proven track record and honest ways of working have led to numerous long-term partnerships with clients, which include giants across global industries including automotive, manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, publishing and defence. To find out more, please visit http://www.sysdocgroup.com or contact us at: info@sysdoc.co.uk

Founder Patrons:

The four Founder Patrons are AirX, Megazyme, Alpha Trains Group and Remedica; all members of the European Business Awards community. These successful businesses are gleaming examples of the Awards' core values: Success, Innovation and Ethics. Through patronage, they help to foster and create more successful companies and business communities in Europe. For more information about the founder patrons please visit https://www.businessawardseurope.com/patrons