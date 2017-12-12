Authentication Services Market to Grow at 21.1% CAGR to 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Authentication Services Market is forecast to reach $1,619.5 million by 2022 from $622.9 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 21.1% during (2017-2022) driven by the growing number of digital identities and stringent data security compliance such as PCI DSS, and HIPAA across the globe; while the multi-factor authentication (MFA) segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The authentication services market ecosystem includes players, such as Verizon (US), Trustwave (US), Gemalto (the Netherlands), Wipro (India), Tata Communications (India), Bell Canada (Canada), GCI Channel Solutions (UK), Entrust Datacard (US), GCX (India), and Interoute (UK).

The authentication services market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As per the geographic analysis, the APAC region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the authentication services market, due to an increasing number of digital identities, online transactions, and mobile computing devices. Additionally, India, Japan, and Singapore have all updated or introduced new national cyber security policies that would drive the authentication services market.

The global authentication services market has been segmented on the basis of services, managed authentication type, managed tokenization type, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the regions has been done to provide insights into opportunities across different regions. In addition, the strength of service portfolio and business strategy excellence is some of the other analysis included in the report.

The eCommerce vertical in Authentication Services Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical deals with selling consumer products and services to its clients through multiple channels. eCommerce is one of the top cost-conscious verticals and the most targeted vertical by cyber criminals because of the potential payouts and a huge number of monetary transactions via credit and debit cards. In addition, the increasing complexities of supply chain, employees, channel partners, and customers are expected to force etailers to adopt authentication services.

The report segments the authentication services market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and subsegments across different regions. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report helps stakeholders understand competitors and gain more insights to better their position in the market.

Multi-factor authentication is expected to hold the largest authentication services market share during the forecast period. Rising number of digital identities and stringent data security regulations are expected to drive the authentication services market. The major restraining factor is the increasing number of data breaches in virtual server.

The break-up profiles of the primary discussion participants are given below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 38%, Tier 2 - 32%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C-Level - 68%, Director Level - 24%, and Manager Level - 8%

By Region: North America - 34%, Europe - 22%, APAC - 26%, and RoW - 18%

Another research titled Managed Services Market Global forecast to 2022 says, the managed services market size is expected to grow from $152.45 billion in 2017 to $257.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.1%. Managed data centre services segment is expected to have the largest market size in the managed services market. The cloud deployment type for managed services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region in this market during the forecast period. Companies such as IBM (US), Cisco (US), Accenture (Ireland), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (France), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro (India), Huawei (China), HCL (India), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), DXC Technology (US), Dimension Data (South Africa), Unisys (US), Net magic (An NTT Communications Company) (India) have been profiled in this 244 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=267270 .

