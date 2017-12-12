PledPharma announces that an abstract presenting preclinical data for calmangafodipir has been accepted and will be presented at the British Pharmacological Society's annual Pharmacology conference in London during December 11-13, 2017.



The work was a collaboration between Dr. James Dear and his group at the University of Edinburgh and PledPharma. The abstract, "Mouse and human translational drug development of calmangafodipir as a new treatment for paracetamol overdose", has received acceptance for an oral presentation of results from the preclinical study and the design of the ongoing Aladote clinical study at the British Pharmacological Society's flagship annual meeting taking place at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in London on the 11 - 13 December 2017. The presentation will cover preclinical data indicating calmangafodipir could be used as an effective treatment for paracetamol poisoning in patients who present late to hospital when standard of care antidote (acetylcysteine, NAC) has lost efficacy.



Based on the preclinical data, a proof of principle study with the focus on safety and tolerability in patients attending hospital following a paracetamol overdose has started at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the first patient was included in June.



"The fact that the Abstract has been selected for oral presentation at the Pharmacology meeting underlines the interesting pre-clinical data for calmangafodipir as a potential new treatment modality for paracetamol (acetaminophen) overdose patients and illustrates the growing interest in treating this patient group." says Nicklas Westerholm, CEO PledPharma



Abstract Number: OC013;



Abstract Title: Mouse and human translational drug development of calmangafodipir as a new treatment for paracetamol overdose.



Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 3:45 PM. Oral Communications: Clinical Pharmacology II.



About PledPharma PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative stress - a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose. The company's most advanced project PledOx is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated with chemotherapy. A phase IIb study has been conducted and will serve as the basis for the continued development. The drug candidate Aladote is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver failure associated with acetaminophen poisoning. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on Nasdaq First North. Erik Penser Bank is the company's Certified Adviser (tel +46 8 463 80 00). For more information, see http://www.pledpharma.se/



