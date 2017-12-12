Midea Hosts Roundtable at Fortune Global Forum 2017 Centering on Industry Changes Driven by Innovation

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer appliances manufacturer Midea has hosted a roundtable with heads of Fortune 500 companies at the Fortune Global Forum 2017 ("The Forum"), sharing insights on the innovative strategies of multinational companies. The roundtable was joined by Paul Fang, chairman and president of Midea Group, J. Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta International and Yousef Al-Benyan, Vice Chairman and CEO of SABIC.

"A truly globalized company should strategize based on their reading of global trends. We believe that society is moving towards an era of optimal human-machine interaction, and what Midea has to do now is to constantly stay ahead," Fang remarked at the roundtable.

Midea has invested over 20 billion yuan (US$ 3.02 billion) on R&D in the past five years. Midea Kitchen Appliance Division (Midea KA), one of the largest and most successful kitchen solutions provider worldwide, has established three R&D centers in China, the U.S. and Italy to emphasize in-depth general R&D, advanced technology and smart products, and aesthetic design respectively.

With the goal of creating friendly products that can fit seamlessly into any kitchen, Midea is continuously developing innovative technologies for everyday kitchen appliances. One of the successful cases is its steam-cleaning technology, which has changed the way that range hoods are cleaned since the launch in 2012. This technology has enabled the appliance to clean itself through high pressure water suction and high temperature gasification, allowing the steam to clean the inside of the range hood.

Midea then developed the Eagle Eye using smart sensing technology, allowing users to see the degree of turbidity on a screen, achieving the transition from passive alert to active detection and cleaning.

Moreover, the company's revolutionary technologies have made cooking easier than ever. The appliances are supported by an advanced cooking algorithm as well as smart sensing technologies that can detect temperature, humidity and the type of food being prepared. Voice interaction has also been included in some of the kitchen appliances so users can learn the art of cooking on an intelligent platform with ease.

"Centering on man-machine interaction, Midea aims to take the lead in the fields of smart manufacturing, smart home technology, virtual reality (VR), speech interaction and so forth, developing new smart products that will win the approval of customers," noted Coffee Song, Director of Marketing, Overseas Sales Company of Midea KA.

About Midea Kitchen Appliance Division

Midea Kitchen Appliance Division is affiliated to Midea Group, one of the largest household appliance manufacturers in China. Founded in 1968, Midea is one of the world's largest kitchen appliance suppliers with annual sales revenue exceeding US$ 2.7 billion, and is the world's No.1 microwave oven and No.3 dishwasher manufacturer. It operates three production bases and two R&D centers in China in addition to a production base in Belarus and an R&D center in Bologna, Italy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/618537/MIDEA_at_roundtable_at_Fortune_Global_Forum.jpg