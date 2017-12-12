FanLogic Interactive Inc.: FanLogic Adds Blockchain/Cryptocurrency Expert to Advisory Board

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / FanLogic Interactive Inc. (TSXV-FLGC OTCQB-FNNGF), ("FanLogic" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the appointment of Sandeep Sangli to the Advisory Board.

Sandeep is a serial entrepreneur with a depth of experience in data warehousing, data mining, text analytics and blockchain technology. He has an extensive and diverse global network in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. He holds degrees in engineering and management from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai. His career has been marked by the early adoption of emerging technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) and blockchain technology.

Sandeep has developed algorithms around NLP and data mining and held positions as CEO, Head of Technology and as an advisor for start-ups from inception to market. He speaks regularly at blockchain conferences and also takes time out to train and cross-skill existing full stack blockchain developers. He is still hands-on with code and actively involved in architecture and design decisions.

Sandeep believes in blockchain technology's disruptive potential to reshape and transform existing business models across industries. Currently, he spends his time working on the XFER blockchain platform and advising two startups in the blockchain space. He also has focused a lot of interest in consensus algorithms, hashgraphs, DAGs and their evolution

Randy Brownell, CEO, comments, "Adding Sandeep Sangli to our Advisory Board gives us front line access to serious blockchain genius. Sandeep is a noted Blockchain speaker who regularly addresses other Blockchain experts and consequently has a large network in the space. We look forward to working closely with Sandeep in building value and elevating our technology to a whole new level."

Sandeep Sangli adds, "FanLogic is reimagining the incentives and rewards sector. The management at FanLogic is very forward-looking and thoroughly understand how blockchain technology and token economics can create a dent in this sector. I look forward to working closely with Randy and his team to realize FanLogic's vision in disrupting and reshaping this sector."

About FanLogic:

FanLogic's digital lead and sales generation success is driven through its proprietary peer to peer referral based contests, loyalty programs and incentives, coupons, sweepstakes, charitable initiatives, branded games, 50/50 lotteries and charity draws, and social daily fantasy sports and entertainment contests.

FanLogic is a market leading digital promotions software company, and creator of the FanLogic Connect platform. FanLogic Connect provides brands and agencies the ability to create unforgettable social campaigns through unique gamification techniques. FanLogic Connect grants clients the ability to monetize their social media following, and grow their existing audience while gathering highly valuable demographic and behavioral information.

