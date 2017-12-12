MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 12
John Menzies plc
(the "Company')
12 December 2017
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them
On 27thSeptember 2017 the undernoted PDMRs were granted an option to acquire the stated number of ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme ("2017 Scheme") at a fixed option price of £5.67 per Ordinary Share.
|Name
|Position of PDMR
|Number of Ordinary Shares over which option granted under 2017 Scheme
|Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options granted under Sharesave Schemes
|John Geddes
|Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|317
|1,773
|Giles Wilson
|Chief Financial Officer
|634
|704
|Forsyth Black
|President & Managing Director of Menzies Aviation
|634
|704
Each of the above PDMRs entered into a savings contract with the Yorkshire Building Society under which a regular sum will be saved each month for a period of three years. The number of Ordinary Shares over which each option is granted is the number of Ordinary Shares which have an aggregate option price not exceeding the projected proceeds of the savings contract. In normal circumstances, options will not be capable of being exercised under the 2017 Scheme until 1 December 2020 (the maturity date of the savings contract).
In accordance with the rules of the 2017 Scheme, no consideration was paid by any of the above PDMRs in respect of the options granted to them. Each option is subject to, and governed by, the rules of the 2017 Scheme and the legislation relating thereto.
This announcement, including the notification below, is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|John Geddes
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of £0.25 each
ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
317
567 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27/09/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Giles Wilson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
634
567 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27/09/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Forsyth Black
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President & Managing Director of Menzies Aviation
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|John Menzies plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
634
567 pence
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|27/09/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of trading venue
For further information please contact:
John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
|+44 (0) 131 459 8018