MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 12

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')

12 December 2017

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

On 27thSeptember 2017 the undernoted PDMRs were granted an option to acquire the stated number of ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme ("2017 Scheme") at a fixed option price of £5.67 per Ordinary Share.

NamePosition of PDMRNumber of Ordinary Shares over which option granted under 2017 SchemeTotal number of Ordinary Shares over which options granted under Sharesave Schemes
John GeddesGroup Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs3171,773
Giles WilsonChief Financial Officer634704
Forsyth BlackPresident & Managing Director of Menzies Aviation634704

Each of the above PDMRs entered into a savings contract with the Yorkshire Building Society under which a regular sum will be saved each month for a period of three years. The number of Ordinary Shares over which each option is granted is the number of Ordinary Shares which have an aggregate option price not exceeding the projected proceeds of the savings contract. In normal circumstances, options will not be capable of being exercised under the 2017 Scheme until 1 December 2020 (the maturity date of the savings contract).

In accordance with the rules of the 2017 Scheme, no consideration was paid by any of the above PDMRs in respect of the options granted to them. Each option is subject to, and governed by, the rules of the 2017 Scheme and the legislation relating thereto.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJohn Geddes
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB0005790059
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
567 pence
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
317
567 pence
e)Date of the transaction27/09/2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameGiles Wilson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
567634
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price


634
567 pence
e)Date of the transaction27/09/2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameForsyth Black
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Managing Director of Menzies Aviation
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJohn Menzies plc
b)LEI5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each


ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
567634
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price


634
567 pence
e)Date of the transaction27/09/2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside of trading venue

For further information please contact:


John Geddes
Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs		+44 (0) 131 459 8018

