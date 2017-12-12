MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

John Menzies plc

(the "Company')

12 December 2017

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities/Persons Closely Associated with them

On 27thSeptember 2017 the undernoted PDMRs were granted an option to acquire the stated number of ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") under the terms of the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme ("2017 Scheme") at a fixed option price of £5.67 per Ordinary Share.

Name Position of PDMR Number of Ordinary Shares over which option granted under 2017 Scheme Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options granted under Sharesave Schemes John Geddes Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs 317 1,773 Giles Wilson Chief Financial Officer 634 704 Forsyth Black President & Managing Director of Menzies Aviation 634 704

Each of the above PDMRs entered into a savings contract with the Yorkshire Building Society under which a regular sum will be saved each month for a period of three years. The number of Ordinary Shares over which each option is granted is the number of Ordinary Shares which have an aggregate option price not exceeding the projected proceeds of the savings contract. In normal circumstances, options will not be capable of being exercised under the 2017 Scheme until 1 December 2020 (the maturity date of the savings contract).

In accordance with the rules of the 2017 Scheme, no consideration was paid by any of the above PDMRs in respect of the options granted to them. Each option is subject to, and governed by, the rules of the 2017 Scheme and the legislation relating thereto.

This announcement, including the notification below, is made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name John Geddes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Company Secretary & Director of Corporate Affairs b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of £0.25 each



ISIN CODE: GB0005790059 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 567 pence d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

317

567 pence e) Date of the transaction 27/09/2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giles Wilson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 567 634 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price





634

567 pence e) Date of the transaction 27/09/2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Forsyth Black 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President & Managing Director of Menzies Aviation b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name John Menzies plc b) LEI 5493008LNN1X4R79PJ89 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.25 each

ISIN CODE: GB00BZB22D68 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of an option over ordinary shares of £0.25 each in the Company pursuant to the Company's 2017 Sharesave Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 567 634 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price





634

567 pence e) Date of the transaction 27/09/2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue

For further information please contact: