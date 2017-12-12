Centamin plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Centamin is pleased to announce that it has appointed BMO Capital Markets Limited as corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect.

