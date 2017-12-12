sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

Centamin plc: Appointment of Corporate Broker

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Centamin is pleased to announce that it has appointed BMO Capital Markets Limited as corporate broker to the Company with immediate effect.

For more information, please contact:

Centamin plc
Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer
Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations
info@centamin.com
+44 (0) 1534 828700

BMO Capital Markets
Jeffrey Couch
Thomas Rider
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Buchanan
Bobby Morse
Chris Judd
Patrick Hanrahan
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

SOURCE: Centamin plc


