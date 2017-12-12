Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lyxor International Asset Management (BUCK ) DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 12-Dec-2017 / 10:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MULTI UNITS FRANCE Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 11 December 2017 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class ccy Income ccy Amount (in share class currency) Lyxor FR0013235256 USD BUCK USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.23 FTSE US Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD Lyxor FR0013235256 USD DIVU GBP 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.23 FTSE US Quali ty Low Vol Divid end (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD LYXOR FR0010961003 USD U10G GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.85 IBOXX $ TREAS URIES 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD LYXOR FR0010961003 USD US10 USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.85 IBOXX $ TREAS URIES 10Y+ (DR) UCITS ETF - D-USD 1 Record Date subject to local rule applicable to the main listing place. The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 13th December 2017. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0013235256, FR0010961003 Category Code: DIV TIDM: BUCK OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 4969 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638089 12-Dec-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2017 05:50 ET (10:50 GMT)