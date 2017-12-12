sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Clavister and EIB Hold Press Conference on December 18th, 2017

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Dec.12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister (CLAV: NASDAQ), a leader in high-performance network security solutions,and the European Investment Bank (EIB), will conduct a press conference this Dec. 18, 2017 in Nasdaq Stockholm auditorium for selected media. The conference is related to the expansion of Swedish and European high-tech companies that the EIB invests in to create a European economy that competes successfully in the global ITC sector.The event will be officiated byAlexander Stubb, former Prime Minister of Finland and current Vice President of the EIB;President and CEO of Clavister, John Vestberg and Clavister's Chairman of the Board, Viktor Kovács.

For media requests or additional information please contact:

Sam Coleman,
Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications
Sam.coleman@clavister.com

