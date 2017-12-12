Q-Capital and Hermann Hauser Back Braintribe

VIENNA, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Braintribe, the pioneering Smart Data company, has closed a multi-million euro funding round led by Q-Capital Ventures. The investment consortium includes the FinTech investor Ithuba FinMill, and the serial innovator and entrepreneur Hermann Hauser.

The investment is intended to fuel the growth of Braintribe's US business and further global expansion.

Braintribe works with Fortune 500 companies and international partners to unlock the value of Big Data through its Smart Data technology platform and services. The company's Smart Data platform integrates, translates and normalizes any kind of data to make it executable, extensible and expressive. It brings life to data and data to life.

Stefan Ebner, Founder and CEO of Braintribe, says: "With this round from Q-Capital and the high-profile investors they have attracted we believe we have the ideal partners to fulfil our ambitions - to enable visionary enterprises and entrepreneurs to transform themselves and the world through data."

Fritz Schweiger from Q-Capital Ventures says: "In Stefan Ebner, Braintribe has a truly visionary founder and the company's partnership with Capco means they have an incredible service partner too. This combination gives Braintribe the opportunity to be the category defining Smart Data and Data Transformation business."

Hermann Hauser says: "Braintribe has not only the potential to be global player, it has the potential to define and lead the entire space. Stefan and his team are exceptional. We will hear a lot from Braintribe in the future, and I am very excited to be part of their journey."

About Braintribe

Braintribe is rewriting the playbook for data with Tribefire, its category-defining Smart Data platform. Tribefire integrates, translates and normalizes any kind of data to make it executable, extensible and expressive. It brings life to data and data to life.

https://www.braintribe.com

About Q-Capital Ventures

Q-Capital Ventures is Q-Adviser Group's venture capital investment platform. Q-Capital Ventures has extensive resources and know-how in business development, management and financial advisory.

http://www.q-advisers.com

http://www.q-capital-ventures.com

About Ithuba FinMill

Based in Vienna, Ithuba FinMill is a FinTech-venture investor and company builder with a focus on deep-tech start-ups for banking, capital markets and the areas of insurance.

http://www.finmill.at