Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Size Worth $58.41 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalnext generation OSS and BSS market is expected to reach USD 58.41 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The next generation OSS and BSS solutions are transforming the business processes of the Communication Service Providers (CSP). They are aimed at automation process while delivering superior services in a rapidly changing technological landscape. These solutions are also transforming the traditional network into software programmable domains running on simplified, lower cost hardware, resulting in driving the convergence of IT and Telecom sector.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Operations Support System (OSS) and Business Support System (BSS) offers automation of billing, customer service, service assurance, and service fulfillment, to CSP. The growing popularity and deployment of next generation OSS and BSS in the telecom sector is anticipated to be a potential factor influencing market growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to a better customer experience management which is anticipated to become more imperative to the telecom service providers in the near future.

The technological shift in mobile network and customer's option to a port-out of the cellular network has increased concern within the telecom sector. In light to which there has been an increased focus on customer retention with the use of analytics and is also anticipated to fuel demand for next generation OSS and BSS solution over the forecast period.

CSPs are focused on gaining the advantage of newer technology aimed at increasing revenue and lowering risk of providing services to the customers. Next generation OSS and BSS transformation are enabling marketers to launch new promotions & pricing plans, thereby reducing time-to-market and resulting higher revenue generation. This also results in business agility and innovation for the CSPs. Growing requirement of advanced OSS and BSS for supporting over-the-horizon services such as Cloud and M2M is furthermore anticipated to impact industry growth over the next eight years.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Next Generation OSS & BSS Market Analysis By Architecture (Revenue Management, Service Fulfillment, Service Assurance, Customer Management), By Network, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-oss-bss-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In 2016, the mobile segment dominated the next generation OSS and BSS market, and was valued at USD 10.02 billion

The revenue management segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period, it is projected to reach at USD 16.12 billion by 2025

by 2025 The customer management is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increased focus on various tools aimed to understand customers and cater to them accordingly.

North America was valued at USD 10.16 billion in 2016 and is expected to hold a predominant share in the market, followed by Asia Pacific

was valued at in 2016 and is expected to hold a predominant share in the market, followed by Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the next generation OSS and BSS market, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the fact that 4G network has emerged positively in this region and is projected to have a deeper penetration over the forecast period.

is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the next generation OSS and BSS market, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the fact that 4G network has emerged positively in this region and is projected to have a deeper penetration over the forecast period. The key players in this market are Accenture plc, Amdocs, Inc., Capgemini SE, CSG System International, Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), among others.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Internet of Everything Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/internet-of-everything-ioe-market

Enterprise Software Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/enterprise-software-market

Learning Management Systems Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/learning-management-systems-market

Mobile Banking Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mobile-banking-market

Grand View Research has segmented the next generation OSS and BSS market on the basis of architecture, network, and regions:

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Revenue Management Service Fulfillment Service Assurance Customer Management Network Management Systems

Network Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) Cable & Satellite Fixed & Wireless Mobile MVNO/MVNE Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com