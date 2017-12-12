Global Jerry Cans Market to Reach US$ 4,600 Million by 2027 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Jerry cans are a type of plastic or metal cans used largely in the food and beverages or petroleum and lubricants sector for storing fuels, cooking oil etc. A new research report by Future Market Insights presents in-depth insights on the globaljerry cans market, considering different dynamics that are expected to impact market revenue growth. The report is titled 'Jerry Cans Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027'in which the analysts have presented useful information and final revenue estimations of the global jerry cans market. This comprehensive research report also includes the overall scenario of the global packaging industry. It depicts the recent trends influencing the global packaging market including an increased focus of consumers on wellness, macroeconomic factors such as the increase in the disposable income of the middle class, and the global environmental impact.

According to Future Market Insights analysis, the global jerry cans market is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 2,700 Mn in 2017, reaching a valuation of over US$ 4,600 Mn in 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 - 2027. The report systematically indicates how various factors such as a devalued Euro and an increasing acceptance of reused cans has impacted the global jerry cans market.

Global Jerry Cans Market: Segmental Highlights

The global jerry cans market is segmented based on different parameters. The analysis of these segments helps in understanding each and every aspect of the market to get a clear view with more accuracy. Some of the key highlights of the segmental analysis are:

By material type , plastic (HDPE) segment is way ahead of the metal segment in terms of market value, with a projected valuation of over US$ 3,900 Mn in 2027 growing at the rate of 5.6% during the forecast period.

, plastic (HDPE) segment is way ahead of the metal segment in terms of market value, with a projected valuation of over in 2027 growing at the rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. On the basis of end use , the food and beverages segment leads the market with an estimated market value of over US$ 2,300 Mn in 2027. However, the petroleum and lubricants segment dominates the other end use segments in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

, the food and beverages segment leads the market with an estimated market value of over in 2027. However, the petroleum and lubricants segment dominates the other end use segments in terms of CAGR during the forecast period. By capacity size , the global market is dominated by the 10-25 litres segment. However, the above 25 litres segment is also in tough competition with a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

, the global market is dominated by the 10-25 litres segment. However, the above 25 litres segment is also in tough competition with a higher growth rate during the forecast period. On the basis ofregion, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest demand for jerry cans helping this regional market to have the maximum market value with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The Latin America jerry cans market is expected to register a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Jerry Cans Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes a brief analysis of the competitive scenario of the global jerry cans market. It presents the profiles of key players in the market along with their current developments and future market strategies. Some of the companies mentioned in the report are Time Technoplast Ltd., Greif, Inc., Scepter Canada Inc, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Parekhplast India Limited, Barrier Plastics INC., Yates Steels Pvt. Ltd, Kadu Jaya Perkasa, Plastic Container Packaging Corporation, Mauser Group B.V, . Singa Plastics limited etc.

