

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Female Democratic lawmakers of the US Congress have demanded a congressional inquiry into sexual misconduct allegations leveled against President Donald Trump.



59 members of the Democratic Women's Working Group (DWWG), led by Reps. Lois Frankel, Brenda Lawrence and Jackie Speier, have signed a letter sent to the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Monday.



The letter was sent within hours of a similar demand made by three women who narrated their experiences of sexual exploitation by Trump years ago.



Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crook, who went public separately with their allegations before last year's presidential election, re-surfaced Monday at a joint news conference.



They accused Trump of groping, fondling, forcibly kissing, humiliating or harassing them, some of the incidents dating back to 1985. In all, 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual harassment. Trump has denied the allegations and called the women liars.



The White House said the alleged incidents took place long before he was elected President, and the people answered by electing him.



'As the President said himself, he thinks it's a good thing that women are coming forward, but he also feels strongly that a mere allegation shouldn't determine the course,' White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Sanders told reporters Monday.



The Democratic Congresswomen's group Chair Rep. Frankel said the American people deserve a full inquiry into the truth of these allegations.



'Regardless of the victim or alleged perpetrator, every voice deserves to be heard and justice demands transparency, accountability and respect of due process. A thorough investigation into these accusations of sexual misconduct by President Trump is long overdue,' said DWWG Vice Chair Rep. Lawrence.



The group's Policy and Communications Chair Rep. Jackie Speier said 'While the President's behavior certainly warrants a call for his resignation, the most important thing we in Congress can do right now is a comprehensive investigation.'



The letter says that in the time of 'Me Too,' when women across the country are coming forward with their own harrowing stories of sexual harassment and assault, 'We cannot ignore the multitude of women who have come forward with accusations against Trump.'



At the same time, the lawmakers are of the opinion that the President should be allowed to present evidence in his own defense.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX