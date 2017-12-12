LeoVegas AB: LeoVegas appoints Jarl Modén as Chief Product Officer (CPO)

The CPO role was established in LeoVegas' quarterly report for Q3, 2017. Jarl Modén was acting CPO for a transitional period, whilst LeoVegas ran an evaluation process. The company has decided to appoint Jarl to permanent CPO. Jarl is now part of the LeoVegas management team.

Jarl Modén, CPO, comments: "Ever since I started with LeoVegas, I've always been extremely impressed and inspired by the amazing growth and drive of my colleagues in developing the best mobile gaming experience in the market. I look very much forward to work in my new role as CPO and will continue to build the leading product organization in the industry and accelerate our product innovation further."

Jarl Modén has worked in the gaming industry as well as with online marketing since 2002, at companies such as Ladbrokes, Entraction and IGT. Since 2007, Jarl's focus has been on product development with positions such as Head of Turnkey - Product Management and Head of Platforms. Jarl has been employed by LeoVegas since 2014 and his previous position was Head of Product.

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO, LeoVegas, comments: "It felt natural that Jarl should be the one to shoulder the responsibility as our new CPO. He is the perfect individual to continue to build our product organization, which together with our tech organisation, accounts for a quarter of LeoVegas' workforce. Jarl is also a person who represents our corporate culture in an exemplary manner and I look forward to see what he and his team will be able to achieve in the future."

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO och medgrundare: +46 70-880 55 22, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com (mailto:gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com)

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com (mailto:philip.doftvik@leovegas.com)

Visitors address: Luntmakargatan 18, Stockholm

Corporate identity number: 556830-4033

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". The business is distinguished by award-winning innovation and strong growth. LeoVegas' technical development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. The Swedish parent company LeoVegas AB (publ) invests in companies that offer gaming via mobile devices and desktop computers along with companies that develop related technologies. LeoVegas has attracted major international acclaim and has won numerous awards, including "Nordic Operator of the year", "Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year" and "Innovation in Mobile and Tablet of the Year" at the international EGR Awards. LeoVegas bases its development on "Mobile First" and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology in the mobile gaming market. With a foundation in a great gaming experience, long-term customer relationships and establishment of a strong brand, the company has attracted a steadily growing customer base through innovative, effective and data-driven marketing. Since its start, the mobile gaming company LeoVegas has shown strong quarter-on-quarter growth. LeoVegas' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Avanza Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com (http://www.leovegasgroup.com) or www.leovegas.com (http://www.leovegas.com).

LeoVegas appoints Jarl Modeen as Chief Product Officer (CPO) (http://hugin.info/171540/R/2155495/828270.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

