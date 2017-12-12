

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee meeting will begin on Tuesday. All are waiting for Fed Chair Janet Yellen's last decision on interest rates. Earlier in March and June, the Fed has raised the rates.



The oil prices are volatile and an oil pipeline leak in Europe is keeping the commodity price high.



Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 25 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 2.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday. The Dow rose 56.87 points or 0.2 percent to 24,386.03, the Nasdaq advanced 35.00 points or 0.5 percent to 6,875.08 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.49 points or 0.3 percent to 2,659.99.



On the economic front, the Federal Open Market Committee meeting to determine the near-term direction of monetary policy will begin today.



The Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index or PPI for November will be announced at 8.30 am ET.



The Redbook data, a measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store sales were up 3.0 percent.



30 year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. The Treasury Budget for November will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $134 billion compared to $63.2 billion in the previous month.



In the corporate sector, Boeing (BA) announced a 20 percent increase in quarterly dividend and also boosted its share repurchase program to $18 billion, citing its strong and growing cash flow. The company's quarterly dividend will now be $1.71 per share, payable March 2, 2018, to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2018.



French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Westfield Corp. (WEFIF.PK) in a deal that implies an enterprise value of $24.7 billion.



Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 41.38 points or 1.25 percent to 3,280.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 171.41 points or 0.59 percent at 28,793.88.



Japanese shares gave up earlier gains to end lower. The Nikkei average shed 72.56 points or 0.32 percent to close at 22,866.17, while the broader Topix index closed 0.1 percent higher at 1,815.08.



Australian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, helped by gains in energy and mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.90 points or 0.25 percent to 6,013.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 11.20 points or 0.18 percent at 6,093.10.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 9.00 points or 0.17 percent, the German DAX is progressing 2.51 points or 0.02 points, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 18.95 points or 0.25 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 6.12 points or 0.07 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.11 percent.



