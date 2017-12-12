Silicone Structural Glazing Market - Projected to Reach USD 43.9 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Silicone Structural Glazing Market by Type (Four-Sided Structural, Two-Sided Structural, Total Vision Systems), Material (Aluminum Structural Framing, Glass Panel, Silicone Sealant), End Use (Commercial, Public), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The silicone structural glazing market size will grow from USD 28.69 Billion in 2017 to USD 43.95 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.90%. The silicone structural glazing market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and advanced facade systems in developing and developed countries along with advancements in installation technology. The silicone structural glazing market has immense opportunities owing to the rise in demand for green buildings and growth in investments in infrastructural projects in developing economies.

On the basis of type, the silicone structural glazing market has been segmented into four-sided structural, two-sided structural, slope, stepped glass, U-shaped, total vision, and others which include frameless (spider systems) and shock-resistant. The four-sided structural segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing construction & glass facade industry, increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, along with rising standardization in building facade systems.

The commercial sector dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector over the next five years, as a result of the rising demand for glass facade system along with the growing need for green buildings. The newly developed advanced glass demand additional improvements in facade technologies and successfully installation, which will, in turn, drive the silicone structural glazing market growth through the sector. In addition, this dominant market position is attributed to the energy-efficiency, superior properties such as durability, water- and wind-resistance, easy maintenance, and weather-proof properties of silicone structural glazing.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Macroeconomic Overview



7 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Type



8 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Material



9 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By End Use



10 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Arkema Sa

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Deamor

Flachglas Wernberg Gmbh

Guardian Glass

Kawneer

Kibing Glass

Kmmerling

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Oldcastle Building Envelope

Pecora Corporation

Permasteelisa S.P.A

Ppg Industries, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Schott Ag

Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd.

Sika Ag

Sisecam Group

the Dow Chemical Company

Tiwan Glass Ind .Corp

.Corp Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Ykk Corporation

