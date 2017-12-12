Silicone Structural Glazing Market - Projected to Reach USD 43.9 Billion By 2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Silicone Structural Glazing Market by Type (Four-Sided Structural, Two-Sided Structural, Total Vision Systems), Material (Aluminum Structural Framing, Glass Panel, Silicone Sealant), End Use (Commercial, Public), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The silicone structural glazing market size will grow from USD 28.69 Billion in 2017 to USD 43.95 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.90%. The silicone structural glazing market is witnessing considerable growth due to the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings and advanced facade systems in developing and developed countries along with advancements in installation technology. The silicone structural glazing market has immense opportunities owing to the rise in demand for green buildings and growth in investments in infrastructural projects in developing economies.
On the basis of type, the silicone structural glazing market has been segmented into four-sided structural, two-sided structural, slope, stepped glass, U-shaped, total vision, and others which include frameless (spider systems) and shock-resistant. The four-sided structural segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022 in terms of value. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing construction & glass facade industry, increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, along with rising standardization in building facade systems.
The commercial sector dominated the market in 2016 and is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector over the next five years, as a result of the rising demand for glass facade system along with the growing need for green buildings. The newly developed advanced glass demand additional improvements in facade technologies and successfully installation, which will, in turn, drive the silicone structural glazing market growth through the sector. In addition, this dominant market position is attributed to the energy-efficiency, superior properties such as durability, water- and wind-resistance, easy maintenance, and weather-proof properties of silicone structural glazing.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Macroeconomic Overview
7 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Type
8 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Material
9 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By End Use
10 Silicone Structural Glazing Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
- 3M Company
- Arkema Sa
- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd
- Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc
- Central Glass Co., Ltd.
- Deamor
- Flachglas Wernberg Gmbh
- Guardian Glass
- Kawneer
- Kibing Glass
- Kmmerling
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd
- Oldcastle Building Envelope
- Pecora Corporation
- Permasteelisa S.P.A
- Ppg Industries, Inc.
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- Schott Ag
- Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co., Ltd.
- Sika Ag
- Sisecam Group
- the Dow Chemical Company
- Tiwan Glass Ind.Corp
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
- Ykk Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/64k36t/silicone
