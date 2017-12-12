R.J. O'Brien Limited Hires Veteran UK Institutional Brokerage Team: Global Macro Fixed Income Specialists Marnane, Tesi

CHICAGOand LONDON, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that veteran institutional brokers Barry Marnane and Neil Tesi have joined its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited). Operating as a team for 16 years, Marnane and Tesi specialize in global macro fixed income futures and options execution.

Daniel Staniford, Executive Director in charge of RJO's institutional business development in New York and London, said: "Barry, Neil and their team are a great addition to our London operation. Consistent with the RJO culture, they are highly focused on providing outstanding client service. They also bring terrific experience and expertise not only in fixed income but in a wide range of commodities and other products that matter to their clients."

Marnane said: "We were impressed with RJO Limited's plans for expansion in London and throughout Europe; we wanted to be a part of that, playing a full role in the expansion and growing the business in partnership with RJO."

Tesi said: "Our team is able to cover all time zones and products that RJO offers, where - in addition to RJO's 24 x 7 service - we speak to clients from the European open until the close of U.S. markets. With this extensive coverage we are able to service our clients' full spectrum of trading and risk management needs across multiple exchanges."

Most recently, Marnane and Tesi spent six years at Marex Financial Ltd. in London, after five years serving clients at Voltrex Options Ltd. Previous to that, the team operated for two years each at Cube Financial Ltd. and Refco.

Tesi began his career in operations at proprietary trading firm Manro Haydan Trading, ultimately running the operations department for the firm focused on metals at the London Metal Exchange as well as interest rate trading. Marnane was at Sanwa Bank, where Manro Haydan was a client. Ultimately, they worked together at Manro Haydan and officially began operating as a team in 2001.

Also joining with the team are their long-time colleagues Jake Omer and Stuart Manley.

RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options, equity CFDs, over-the-counter cleared commodities and foreign exchange (FX).

About R.J. O'Brien Limited and R.J. O'Brien & Associates

R.J. O'Brien Limitedprovides clearing and settlement services to professional and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. It offers clearing and execution-only services, risk management and electronic trading access to exchange-listed financial and commodity derivatives worldwide, as well as proximity and colocation services. RJO Limited is the UK affiliate of R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. Founded in 1914, RJO offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on all major futures exchanges worldwide, as well as a full range of clearing services to more than 100,000 clients in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

