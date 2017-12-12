HMS Networks AB: HMS Networks Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase shares

Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2017, the Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") has resolved to repurchase shares in the company to a maximum value of 33 MSEK. The purpose of the repurchase is to secure the Company's obligation in relation to HMS long term Share Saving Program.

The repurchase will be carried out in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and will be managed by SEB deciding on trading decisions, independent of HMS, regarding the timing of the repurchase

The repurchases are subject to the following terms. Acquisitions of shares shall be conducted on NASDAQ, Stockholm in accordance with its Rule Book for Issuers and in accordance with the EU regulations. The acquisitions will be performed on one or more occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2017, to a price within the registered range for the share price prevailing at the time, and in accordance with the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as regards to price.

A maximum of 260,000 shares may be acquired to a total value of maximum 33 MSEK. Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

Reporting will be made to NASDAQ, Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules. The transactions will also be made public and published on HMS website www.hms-networks.com (http://www.hms-networks.com).

Repurchase of shares may not result in a HMS holding of own shares, at any time, exceeding 10 % of the total number of shares in the Company. At the time of this press release, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 46,818,868 and at this time the total number of shares held by HMS amounts to 101,732 own shares.



For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 1:00 PM CET on December 12, 2017.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is one of the world's leading suppliers of communication technology for industrial automation. Sales amounted to SEK 952 million in 2016 and more than 90 percent was derived outside Sweden. Product development and some manufacturing takes place at the company's head office in Halmstad (Sweden) as well as in Ravensburg (Germany), Igualada (Spain) and Nivelles (Belgium). Sales offices are located in Japan, China, Germany, USA, Italy, France, Belgium, India, England, Spain and Denmark. HMS has approximately 500 employees and it manufactures and markets products under the brands Anybus, IXXAT, Netbiter and eWON. HMS is listed on NASDAQ-OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm under the category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

