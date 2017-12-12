Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Flowserve Turns Profitable on Y-O-Y GAAP Basis

Stock Monitor: Powell Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q3 FY17, Flowserve posted sales of $883.38 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $945.94 million in Q3 FY16, a decline of 6.61% on a y-o-y basis. The revenue numbers' beat analysts' estimates of $865.30 million. The Company's Aftermarket sales for the reported quarter were $439 million, up 6.4%, or 5.1% on a constant currency basis.

Flowserve's gross profit was $267.53 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $277.97 million in Q3 FY16, declining by 3.76% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating income was $74.02 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $112,000 in Q3 FY16.

Flowserve's net earnings in Q3 FY17 were $47.61 million compared to a net loss recorded in Q3 FY16 of $15.84 million, primarily due to lower operating expenses incurred in the reported quarter. The Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.36 in the reported quarter compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.12 in Q3 FY16. Adjusted EPS in Q3 FY17 was $0.37 beating analysts' estimates of $0.34.

Bookings

During Q3 FY17, Flowserve's total bookings were $893 million, down 6.9%, or 8.6% on a constant currency basis, and included approximately 2% negative impact related to divested businesses. The Company's Aftermarket bookings for the reported quarter were $454 million, or 51% of total bookings, up 0.5%, or down 0.8% on a constant currency basis.

Flowserve's total book-to-bill was 1.01 at the end of Q3 FY17. The Company's Backlog at September 30, 2017, was $2.1 billion, up 12.5% versus 2016 year-end.

Flowserve's Segment Details

Flowserve has three business segments, namely, (i) Engineered Product division, (ii) Industrial Product division, and (iii) Flow Control division.

The Engineered Product division reported sales of $424.20 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $458.50 million in Q3 FY16, reflecting a decline of 7.48% on a y-o-y basis, due to decreased sales in North America and Latin America. The segment's gross profit was $136.50 million in the reported quarter compared to $140.20 million in the year ago same period, down 2.64% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $51.80 million in the reported quarter compared to an operating loss of $22.00 million in Q3 FY16, due to decrease in costs incurred on selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

For Q3 2017, the Industrial Product division reported sales declined 6.69% on a y-o-y basis to $189.70 million compared to $203.30 million in Q3 FY16, due to lower sales recorded in Asia/Pacific, the Americas and Africa. The segment's gross profit was $39.30 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $30.50 million in Q3 FY16, increasing by 28.85% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating loss for the reported quarter was $3.60 million compared to an operating loss of $17.10 million in Q3 FY16, due to negative current effects, decreased gross profit, and higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

The Flow Control division reported sales of $287.70 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $299.30 million in Q3 FY16, declining 3.88% on a y-o-y basis, due to decreased customer sales in Europe, North America, and Latin America. The segment's gross profit was $91.70 million in the reported quarter compared to $108.00 million in Q3 FY16, a decline of 15.09% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income decreased 9.68% to $48.50 million on a y-o-y basis in Q3 FY17 compared to $53.70 million in Q3 FY16, due to a decline in gross profit figures.

Cash Matters

Flowserve had cash and cash equivalents of $502.14 million as on September 30, 2017, compared to $260.87 million on September 30, 2016. The Company's net cash flow from operating activities was $72.36 million in Q3 FY17 compared to $70.94 million in Q3 FY16. The Company declared cash dividends of $0.19 per share in the reported quarter.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2017, Flowserve expects EPS to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.15 and adjusted EPS in the band of $1.30 to $1.40.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 11, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Flowserve's stock fell 1.28%, ending the trading session at $41.59.

Volume traded for the day: 1.55 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.46 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.64%; and previous three-month period - up 2.82%

After yesterday's close, Flowserve's market cap was at $5.44 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.90.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.83%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors