Lyxor International Asset Management (WLDU) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 12-Dec-2017 / 11:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 December 2017 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class ccy Income ccy Amount (in share class currency) LYXOR FR0007052782 EUR CACX GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.11 CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0011523505 USD MGTL GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.21 DJ GLOBA L TITAN S 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD LYXOR FR0011523505 USD MGTU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.21 DJ GLOBA L TITAN S 50 UCITS ETF - D-USD LYXOR FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.63 DOW JONES INDUS TRIAL AVERA GE UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.63 DOW JONES INDUS TRIAL AVERA GE UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010010827 EUR MIBX GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.12 FTSE MIB UCITS ETF LYXOR FR0010245514 EUR JPNL GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.77 JAPAN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010245514 EUR JPNU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.77 JAPAN (TOPI X) (DR) UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010261198 EUR MEUG GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.84 MSCI EUROP E UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010261198 EUR MEUU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.84 MSCI EUROP E UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010296061 EUR USAL GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.48 MSCI USA UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010296061 EUR USAU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.48 MSCI USA UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010315770 EUR WLDD USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.22 MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0010315770 EUR WLDL GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 1.22 MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - D-EUR LYXOR FR0011669845 USD WLDU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.92 MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF - MONTH LY HEDGE D D-USD LYXOR FR0011495944 GBP RUSL GBX 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.19 RUSSI A (Dow Jones Russi a GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP LYXOR FR0011495944 GBP RUSU USD 13-Dec-2017 15-Dec-2017 0.19 RUSSI A (Dow Jones Russi a GDR) UCITS ETF - D-GBP The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 13 December 2017. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0011495944 Category Code: DIV TIDM: WLDU OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 4980 End of Announcement EQS News Service 638141 12-Dec-2017

December 12, 2017 06:41 ET (11:41 GMT)