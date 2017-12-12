DENSO CORPORATION Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Dec 12, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO Corporation today announced that it will exhibit at CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, January 12, 2018. At the exhibition, DENSO will present its future of mobility and connected and automated driving technologies.DENSO focuses on developing technologies for safer, more comfortable and convenient mobility. Simulators at DENSO's CES booth will show how core connected and automated drive technologies and the concept of shared mobility deliver on this promise.Connected vehicle information and communications systemsDENSO's 5G-based high-speed and large-capacity communications systems are essential to achieve connected cars. DENSO's quantum computing algorithms also deliver crucial connected services, like solutions that alleviate traffic congestion.Human Machine Interface (HMI)DENSO's latest HMI technologies, such as organic EL display, manage and display information related to driving safety and cockpit environment to the driver using the safest, most appropriate device.Driving environment recognitionDENSO's AI-powered technology adjusts the vehicle environment based on changing road conditions. DENSO will also exhibit automated driving technology that recognizes obstacles and movement of other vehicles to automatically determine the optimal route.About DensoDENSO Corporation, headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan, is a leading global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. Its customers include all the world's major carmakers. Worldwide, the company has more than 200 subsidiaries and affiliates in 38 countries and regions and employs nearly 140,000 people. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2014, totaled US$39.8 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 9 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges. For more information, go to www.globaldenso.com, or visit our media website at www.densomediacenter.com.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.