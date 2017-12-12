Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Qorvo's EPS Soared 200%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=QRVO. The Company posted its financial results on November 01, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2018 (Q2 FY18). The manufacturer and supplier of radio-frequency systems and solutions' revenue and adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Qorvo's revenue decreased 5% to $821.58 million from $864.70 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted revenue decreased 5% to $820.6 million from $863.7 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $810.2 million.

During Q2 FY18, Qorvo's gross profit increased 1.3% to $321.02 million from $316.80 million in the same period last year. During Q2 FY18, the Company's gross margin increased 250 basis points to 39.1% of revenue from 36.6% of revenue in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin increased 460 basis points to 47.4% of revenue from 42.8% of revenue in the same period last year.

During Q2 FY18, Qorvo's operating income increased 9.2% to $49.56 million from $45.39 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 80 basis points to 6% of revenue from 5.2% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q2 FY18, Qorvo's adjusted operating income increased 17.1% to $230.54 million from $196.81 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin increased 530 basis points to 28.1% of revenue from 22.8% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

During Q2 FY18, Qorvo's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 20% to $35.65 million from $29.72 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 90 basis points to 4.3% of revenue from 3.4% of revenue in the third quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, Qorvo's net income increased 203.1% to $35.92 million on a y-o-y basis from $11.85 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's diluted EPS increased 200% to $0.27 on a y-o-y basis from $0.09 in the same period last year.

For the reported quarter, Qorvo's adjusted net income increased 16.4% to $198.38 million on a y-o-y basis from $170.41 million in Q2 FY17. During Q2 FY18, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 17.8% to $1.52 on a y-o-y basis from $1.29 in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.44.

Segment Results

For Q2 FY18, the mobile products segment's revenue increased 38% to $630 million on a sequential basis driven by Qorvo's largest customer and stronger demand in China.

The Company's Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) revenue increased 21% to a record $190 million on a y-o-y basis and secured record design wins to support strong revenue growth.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Qorvo's cash and cash equivalents increased 5.4% to $574.87 million from $545.46 million on April 01, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's total long-term debt increased 0.1% to $989.69 million from $989.15 million in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 28.4% to $459.76 million from $357.95 million in Q4 FY17. The Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased 2.6% to $396.94 million in the reported quarter from $386.83 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Outlook

For Q3 FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million and gross margin to be 47.5% of revenue.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 11, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Qorvo's stock climbed 1.09%, ending the trading session at $68.62.

Volume traded for the day: 1.35 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.26 million shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 21.49%; and year-to-date - up 30.13%

After yesterday's close, Qorvo's market cap was at $8.90 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

