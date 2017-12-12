

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) and Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC said that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC has issued an order that authorizes Sempra Energy's acquisition of Energy Future Holdings Corp. or EFH, the indirect owner of approximately 80 percent of Oncor.



On August 21, Sempra Energy entered into an agreement to acquire EFH. In September, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware approved EFH's entry into the merger agreement with Sempra Energy.



On October 5, Sempra Energy and Oncor filed a joint Change-in-Control application with the Public Utility Commission of Texas or PUCT. The PUCT, on October 16, set a procedural schedule to complete a review of Sempra Energy's and Oncor's case within 180 days, by early April 2018.



The EFH transaction closing is subject to further approvals by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court and the PUCT, among other approvals and closing conditions.



Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor is a regulated electric transmission and distribution service provider, made up of about 122,500 miles of lines and more than 3.4 million advanced meters. More than 3,900 employees work to safely maintain reliable electric delivery service to over 10 million Texans.



