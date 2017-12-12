

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF, UNRDY) Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Australian shopping centre group Westfield Corp. (WEFIF.PK) in a deal that implies an enterprise value of $24.7 billion.



Under the terms of the agreement, Westfield securityholders will receive a combination of cash and shares in Unibail-Rodamco, valuing each Westfield security at a price of $7.55 or A$10.01.



The consideration comprises 0.01844 Unibail-Rodamco stapled securities plus $2.67 in cash for each Westfield security. In the deal, approximately 38.7 million Unibail-Rodamco stapled securities will be issued to Westfield securityholders and a total of $5.6 billion will be paid as the cash consideration, resulting in a 65% stock and 35% cash consideration mix.



The deal represents a premium of 17.8% to Westfield's closing security price on December 11.



Unibail-Rodamco expects the deal to be accretive to its recurring earnings per share in the first full year, with expected run-rate synergies of 100 million euros per annum.



Following the deal closure, existing Unibail-Rodamco shareholders will hold about 72% of the company's stapled securities and Westfield securityholders will hold about 28%.



Christophe Cuvillier, Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Unibail-Rodamco, will be the Group Chief Executive Officer and Colin Dyer will be the Group Chairman of the Supervisory Board.



The deal is expected to create the world's premier developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations with 61.1 billion euros or $72.2 billion of Gross Market Value.



The proposed transaction has been unanimously recommended by Westfield's Board of Directors and Unibail-Rodamco's Supervisory Board.



The transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including Australian court approval and the approval of Unibail-Rodamco shareholders and Westfield securityholders, and is expected to close in H1-2018.



Prior to implementation of the deal, it is proposed that a 90% interest in OneMarket, Westfield's retail technology platform, will be spun-off from Westfield into a newly formed ASX listed entity. Unibail will retain the remaining 10% interest in OneMarket.



Cuvillier said, 'The acquisition of Westfield is a natural extension of Unibail-Rodamco's strategy of concentration, differentiation and innovation. It adds a number of new attractive retail markets in London and the wealthiest catchment areas in the United States.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX