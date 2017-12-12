Backbase Unveils its Next Generation Digital Banking Platform

AMSTERDAM, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Backbase 6 fixes the key challenges slowing down digital transformation

During Backbase Connect, their annual customer conference attended by 650 customers, prospects, and partners, Backbase launched the latest edition of its leading omni-channel digital banking platform: Backbase 6.

Backbase 6 is the culmination of two years of work by the Backbase product development team, in close collaboration with beta customers and partners. They ensure that all features of Backbase 6 are validated in live customer settings and proven in production via this beta customer group.

"Backbase continues to lead the digital banking revolution, driving modernization and innovation to accelerate digital transformation in all key banking segments," comments Jelmer de Jong, VP of Product Management at Backbase. "Today, we unveiled a major new release of our platform: Backbase 6, with a wide spectrum of new capabilities. Backbase 6 incorporates a complete cloud native architecture, digital banking accelerators, a new digital banking back-end, a new entitlements product line, and an API architecture ready for the Open Banking and PSD2 future. These capabilities enable banks and credit unions across the globe to reach their full digital potential anytime, anywhere, on any device."

With Backbase 6, Financial Institutions get a next generation omni-channel digital banking platform that is positioned as leader in both the Forrester Wave for Digital Banking Engagement Platforms (July, 2017), and the Ovum Decision Matrix for selecting a Digital Banking Platform. Backbase, adopted by over 100 Financial Institutions, serves over 150 million end-users around the globe.

Key features and capabilities of Backbase 6:

Ready-to-go Banking , with Widget Collections optimized for Retail Banking, Business and Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management. Covers the essential digital banking journeys, from responsive web, to hybrid-mobile, to native-mobile applications. Includes the newly introduced Backbase Design System for rapid prototyping and accelerated customization of web and mobile interfaces.

, with Widget Collections optimized for Retail Banking, Business and Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management. Covers the essential digital banking journeys, from responsive web, to hybrid-mobile, to native-mobile applications. Includes the newly introduced Backbase Design System for rapid prototyping and accelerated customization of web and mobile interfaces. Digital Banking Services , introducing comprehensive digital banking back-end services to empower banks with core-independent development. Enables faster digital innovation without limitations from legacy back-end systems. With its new Digital Banking Services (DBS), Backbase now introduces end-to-end digital banking applications, alongside an omni-channel banking-as-a-service platform layer, which acts core independent.

, introducing comprehensive digital banking back-end services to empower banks with core-independent development. Enables faster digital innovation without limitations from legacy back-end systems. With its new Digital Banking Services (DBS), Backbase now introduces end-to-end digital banking applications, alongside an omni-channel banking-as-a-service platform layer, which acts core independent. Backbase Entitlements , Fixing requirement-zero in all digital banking projects, Backbase Entitlements enables entitlements to move away from siloed back-end applications, orchestrating them directly in the customer interaction layer, across all touchpoints and user types. Backbase Entitlements is primed for the Open Banking and PSD2 future, offering the capability to manage consent and access rights for 3rd party apps and 3rd party users.

, Fixing requirement-zero in all digital banking projects, Backbase Entitlements enables entitlements to move away from siloed back-end applications, orchestrating them directly in the customer interaction layer, across all touchpoints and user types. Backbase Entitlements is primed for the Open Banking and PSD2 future, offering the capability to manage consent and access rights for 3rd party apps and 3rd party users. Dynamic Forms and Dynamic Case Management . Enables process digitization for seamless customer onboarding, origination and self-services. Provides an optimal experience for the consumer via superior mobile onboarding flows, but also enables the FI to optimize back-end processes, by going truly paperless and enabling Straight-Through-Processing (STP).

and . Enables process digitization for seamless customer onboarding, origination and self-services. Provides an optimal experience for the consumer via superior mobile onboarding flows, but also enables the FI to optimize back-end processes, by going truly paperless and enabling Straight-Through-Processing (STP). Experience Manager , optimized to design customer interactions across all touchpoints. Enables the digital team within the bank (content editors, digital marketers), to manage digital banking interfaces. Includes integrated content management, digital marketing, internationalization, and localization capabilities, for all the consumer touchpoints.

, optimized to design customer interactions across all touchpoints. Enables the digital team within the bank (content editors, digital marketers), to manage digital banking interfaces. Includes integrated content management, digital marketing, internationalization, and localization capabilities, for all the consumer touchpoints. Cloud Native Architecture . Backbase 6 introduces a highly performant, secure, and scalable microservices architecture. The Backbase cloud fabric makes Backbase ready to run in all major clouds (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM Bluemix), on Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and on traditional application servers.

. Backbase 6 introduces a highly performant, secure, and scalable microservices architecture. The Backbase cloud fabric makes Backbase ready to run in all major clouds (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM Bluemix), on Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and on traditional application servers. PSD2 and Open Banking ready API ' s . A new lightweight API Gateway is introduced, with full authentication and authorization support, and out of the box API's to cover the key PSD2 scenarios (AISP, PISP), adaptable by banks to empower them to compete in the new API economy.

. A new lightweight API Gateway is introduced, with full authentication and authorization support, and out of the box API's to cover the key PSD2 scenarios (AISP, PISP), adaptable by banks to empower them to compete in the new API economy. Comprehensive SDK ' s. Enables developers to extend and customize their digital banking solution at every level, right down to enabling developers to rapidly develop completely new capabilities themselves. Backbase 6 includes dedicated SDK's to accelerate Web, Mobile, and Backend Services development.

Product availability:

Backbase 6 and the new product components have been available to all Backbase customers since November 27th, 2017. Customers can choose themselves when to adopt and upgrade to Backbase 6 and can do so at their own pace.