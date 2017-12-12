ST. LOUIS, MO and INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - December 12, 2017) - Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASS), a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions, achieved its Efficiency First Vendor Solution Certification for Telecom Management from AOTMP, a global information, research and advisory firm for telecom management best practices and industry standards.

The Cass telecom management solution was evaluated through a multi-phase process involving input from Cass's global enterprise customers and utilizing AOTMP's highly regarded Efficiency First Vendor Solution Certification Framework. AOTMP's Efficiency First certification program drives standards for technical, financial and operational efficiency across enterprise fixed and mobile telecommunications environments.

As part of the certification process, Cass clients were asked to provide insight into the benefits delivered through Cass services. Cass clients specifically cited audit and optimization cost savings as distinct financial benefits received through their engagement. Operational benefits cited included improved processes, reduction in FTE requirements, reduction in invoice process cycle times, and improved visibility of inventory and invoice information.

"This certification validates Cass's alignment with Efficiency First Framework performance principles supporting fixed and mobile telecom management, as well as its commitment in delivering exceptional results for its customers," states Timothy C. Colwell, SVP, Efficiency First Adoption. "We commend Cass on its certification and are excited for its continued growth in the global TEM/EMM market."

"We believe participation in rigorous, third-party evaluations and exposure to industry benchmarks benefit both Cass and our global clients," commented Gary Langfitt, president, expense management, Cass. "The Efficiency First Solution framework and process align well with our continuous improvement methodologies at Cass."

ABOUT AOTMP

AOTMP is a global information, research and advisory firm for telecom management best practices and industry standards. We deliver actionable insight, data, and best practices through our Efficiency First Framework that equip telecom, IT, and mobility leaders and vendors to achieve telecom management industry excellence. For more information, visit aotmp.com.

ABOUT CASS

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities and other operations. Disbursing $44 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $1.5 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000.

For more information, visit casstelecom.com.

